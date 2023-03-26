Seelaus Asset Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.