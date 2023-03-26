Seiren Games Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,273.04 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 75.4% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $22,273.04 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

