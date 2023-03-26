Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $287,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 17,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $204,045.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $287,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock valued at $842,886. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
