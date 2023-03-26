Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534 ($6.56). The stock has a market cap of £51.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Mpac Group
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.