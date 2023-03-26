Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mpac Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534 ($6.56). The stock has a market cap of £51.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

