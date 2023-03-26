SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

