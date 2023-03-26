Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.90 on May 17th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,742.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,629.88. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($22.19).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,156.45). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smiths Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,845 ($22.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.25) to GBX 1,860 ($22.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.81).

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.