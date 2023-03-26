Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.90 on May 17th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,742.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,629.88. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($22.19).
In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,156.45). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
