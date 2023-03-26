Smooth Love Potion Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $113.69 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,340,829,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,340,830,712 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

