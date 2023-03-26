So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

So-Young International Stock Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.85. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.