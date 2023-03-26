SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

XBI stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.