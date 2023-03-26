Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) versus DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Financial Survey

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sprouts Farmers Market and DFI Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 3 5 1 0 1.78 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus target price of $32.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and DFI Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.54 $261.16 million $2.39 13.92 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.08% 25.40% 8.65% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney, Shon Alexander Boney, and Kevin K. Easler on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

