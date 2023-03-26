Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.