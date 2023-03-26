Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.