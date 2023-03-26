Stargate Finance Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

