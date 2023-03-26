Status Reaches Market Cap of $105.32 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.32 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00199562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,824.27 or 1.00044730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,433,794 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

