Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.