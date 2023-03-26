Steve Good Acquires 20,000 Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,600 ($27,753.90).

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company has a market cap of £655.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,247.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.15. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.10 ($1.60).

Get Elementis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Stories

