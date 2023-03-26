StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $219.87 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.35.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Natixis acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.