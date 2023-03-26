StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

