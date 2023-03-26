StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
