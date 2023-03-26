StockNews.com Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Hold

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

