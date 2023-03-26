StockNews.com Downgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.26. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,347 shares of company stock worth $13,963,862 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in VeriSign by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,882,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in VeriSign by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

