StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.