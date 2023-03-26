Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,724 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 741,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

