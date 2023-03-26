Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 115 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $336.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,426. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

