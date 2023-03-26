Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 233,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,986. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

