Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,707,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 151,429 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 268,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 6,642,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,820. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

