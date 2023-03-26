Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLD traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. 3,721,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,454. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.