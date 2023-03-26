Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. 131,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,097. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

