Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,977,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,349. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

