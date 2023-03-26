Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,625,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.