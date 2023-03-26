T-mac DAO Reaches One Day Volume of $136,911.46 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00016512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $136,911.46 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 6.402632 USD and is up 61.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $101,285.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

