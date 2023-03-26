TD Cowen Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

