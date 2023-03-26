TELA Bio’s (TELA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TELA Bio Stock Up 0.4 %

TELA Bio stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 4,110,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,973,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.