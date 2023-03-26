The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

