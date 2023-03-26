The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $61.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.87.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.