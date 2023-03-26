The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.90. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $248.32.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.