The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.90. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

