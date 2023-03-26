The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.04. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

