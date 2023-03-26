The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NFTG)

NFT Gaming’s (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 27th. NFT Gaming had issued 1,686,747 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NFT Gaming Stock Performance

NFTG opened at $1.21 on Friday. NFT Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

NFT Gaming Company Profile

The NFT Gaming Company Inc is involved in developing a digital gaming platform and community which will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens. The NFT Gaming Company Inc is based in Roseland, NJ.

