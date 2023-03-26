The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 102,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.