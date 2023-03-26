The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

