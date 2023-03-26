Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $67.39 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.08 or 0.25992346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01090805 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $53.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

