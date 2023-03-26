Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

TLRY stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 1,151,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

