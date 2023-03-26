Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 64.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 420,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $46.29 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

