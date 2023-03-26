Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.52.

TCN stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

