TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $293.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00332175 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.85 or 0.25982414 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010150 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,112,909 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

