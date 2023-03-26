Truist Financial Trims United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

