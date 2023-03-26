Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Tuniu Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.73. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.