UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPE. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.65 ($32.96) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($48.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.60.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

