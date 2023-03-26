UBS Group Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

