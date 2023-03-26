Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and approximately $538,633.64 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00331385 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,256.45 or 0.25920677 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.