USDD Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.94 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $718.95 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

