USDD (USDD) Hits Market Cap of $719.51 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. USDD has a market capitalization of $719.51 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

